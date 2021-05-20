newsbreak-logo
Nicollet County, MN

Nicollet County resident dies of COVID-19

By The Free Press, MPR News
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Es8FF_0a5pmmX800

The Free Press and MPR News

MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday in Nicollet County was the south-central region’s 241st fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.

The Nicollet County resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The death was among eight more fatalities linked to the illness statewide, raising Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 7,333.

Although COVID-19 deaths have slowed down this spring, Thursday was the second straight day the nine-county region had a newly confirmed fatality.

A Le Sueur County resident’s death was confirmed as being caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has had 24 total COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s death raised Nicollet County’s pandemic death toll to 44, the most among the nine area counties. Per 10,000 residents, the county has the third-most COVID-19 deaths behind Brown and Martin counties.

Nicollet County also has the second-highest vaccination rate among residents 16 and older in south-central Minnesota. About 61% of county residents 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine; about 88% of county residents 65 and older have at least one shot.

For newly confirmed cases Thursday, the regional count remained in the 20s. Case counts have been trending down in recent weeks.

Seven area counties combined for 22 new cases. Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Martin counties each had four cases.

Waseca and Faribault counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 4

• Le Sueur County — 4

• Watonwan County — 4

• Martin County — 4

• Sibley County — 3

• Nicollet County — 2

• Brown County — 1

Statewide, COVID-19 continues to ebb in Minnesota following a mid-April surge. Still, the vaccination pace continues to struggle for traction, raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of Minnesota adults might choose to go unvaccinated.

That concern is overshadowing an overall positive pandemic picture. Thursday’s health department numbers show new case counts trending at just over 800 a day — the lowest since early March. Active case counts and hospitalizations are also trending down.

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 7,239. Active cases have fallen by nearly half over the past few weeks and are down nearly two-thirds from their most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

There were 412 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 109 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly and are trending at six-week lows.

Among the 7,333 Minnesotans who’ve died of COVID-19, about 60% had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 597,052 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 874 posted Thursday — the sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. About 98% of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began. The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15- to 19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

On vaccines, more than 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one dose; more than 2.4 million have completed their vaccinations as of Thursday’s update.

That works out to about 54.7% of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 62.4% with at least one shot, including 89% of those 65 and older.

The vaccination pace, however, has plummeted in recent weeks. Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point in mid-April before it began dropping. It’s been running at less than 40,000 daily the past two weeks.

Thursday’s data showed what appeared to be a surge in vaccinations, with nearly 70,000 added. State officials, though, said the vaccine report held a one-time backlog of about 24,000 doses administered to 16-and-older Minnesotans by North Dakota providers since January.

Sibley County, MNThe Free Press

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Minnesota Statekduz.com

MN Reports 0 COVID Deaths/589 New Cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported zero deaths from COVID-19 today (Monday) and 589 new cases. So far, 7,296 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Health officials report the state’s total cases at 595,016 since the pandemic began.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Le Sueur County, MNSouthern Minnesota News

COVID deaths reported in Cottonwood, Martin, Le Sueur counties

Three southern Minnesota counties reported coronavirus deaths Friday, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health. Four of the state’s nine deaths came from Cottonwood, Le Sueur, and Martin counties. In Cottonwood County, the 22nd and 23rd deaths of the pandemic were recorded: a person in their late...