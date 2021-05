My wife and I purchased our first home five years ago, which was not nearly as fun as an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters makes it out to be. After actively searching for months and putting offers in and losing out on six different houses, we finally grabbed the brass ring with our new home. To do that, we had to beat out seven competing offers after seeing the home for only 20 minutes during an open house on its first day on the market. Overall, it was a stressful experience, but we ended up with a beautiful home that has served our family well. While we have not jumped back into today’s real estate market, the conditions sound like what we faced all those years ago.