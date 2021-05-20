Tacoma rapper Lewie signs with one of hip-hop's hottest labels
May 20—Overnight success stories rarely develop as quickly as they seem. However, by any measure, Tacoma rapper Lewie is no overnighter. Throughout the past few years, the real-life Terrell Lewis has become a South End favorite — a luminary among Tacoma's thriving hip-hop scene, which is both linked and distinct from its sibling city up I-5. But Lewie's quest to make a name for himself outside the region got a boost Tuesday when the rising emcee signed with a subsidiary of 300 Entertainment, one of hip-hop's hottest labels home to Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and Gunna.www.tribuneledgernews.com