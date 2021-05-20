Waseca officers honored for 'heroic' response to shooting

Sgt. Tim Schroeder, Capt. Kris Markeson and officer Andrew Harren stand by officer Arik Matson and his wife, Megan, after the man who shot Matson was sentenced to 35 years in prison in November. File photo

WASECA — Waseca police officer Arik Matson and three of his colleagues who were with him when he was shot are receiving honors from a policing organization.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association is recognizing Matson, Capt. Kris Markeson, Sgt. Tim Schroeder and officer Andrew Harren.

Matson, recently was named the organization’s Officer of the Year, given to “an outstanding officer whose actions exceed expectations after having been injured, faced imminent personal hazards to life above and beyond the call of duty, and demonstrated courage in dangerous or emergency conditions.”

All four officers are receiving the association’s Medal of Honor, given for “a single event which demonstrates bravery, heroism and/or self-sacrifice; clearly distinguishing the individual for gallantry and bravery under life-threatening circumstances.”

Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought nominated her officers for the honors.

“The Waseca Police Department could have lost four of our officers that night,” she wrote in her nomination letter. “However, due to their quick actions and ability to respond under pressure, our department thankfully did not lose anyone.”

She described their encounter with a wanted man outside a Waseca home on Jan. 6, 2020. Tyler Janovsky would not surrender and opened fire on the officers. Schroeder and Matson returned fire. Matson was shot in the head and the suspect was shot in the leg.

“These four officers faced their own mortality while successfully stopping the threat,” Vought wrote. “After doing so they rendered aid not only to their brother officer lying in a pool of blood, but also to the suspect who committed this unspeakable act. In my opinion, how can you not say that the Waseca police officers that night were not heroic?”

The Chiefs of Police Association is a professional organization providing training, lobbying and recognition for law enforcement leaders.

The awards will be presented during the association’s annual conference in November.

Matson, who is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, also will be celebrated at a benefit Saturday at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.

The 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. event includes live music, food vendors, a bake sale, beer garden, auctions, children’s activities, car show and more. Arik and Megan Matson will speak at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Matson family.