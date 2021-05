View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokic is many people's MVP for the season, and there is no doubt that he is a deserving candidate. While there have been others who are deserving of the award, Jokic has consistently elevated his team throughout the whole season, even with his co-star Jamal Murray going down with a devastating injury. Nikola Jokic has been available and he's been playing at a high level.