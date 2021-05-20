This Disney Fan Created the Cutest DIY Lamp Using a Classic Souvenir

Is there anyone else that finds this a little bit creepy? This brings a lot of Chucky flashbacks when the murderous doll was being created and was shown behind the scenes. But a free-roaming robotic actor that thankfully still needs to be programmed and directed here and there is getting to a point when people are going to have to simply accept that technology is leaping ahead like Mario leaping across chasms, leaving people breathless in the process. It’s a pretty cool effect to be certain, but it’s also something that’s going to open up a great deal of discussion about robotics, AI, and the leaps and bounds that are being experienced. Plus, the practical use for this particular robot is questionable since Groot has grown up a bit since he was forced to wear clothing in the second movie unless this has been in development for a while and was just released recently. That would make a lot more sense to be certain, but one would still have to wonder what kind of use it would serve unless the structure could be given another skin and used in a different way. The character of Baby Groot was seen as one of the cutest characters in pop culture until Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, came along, and even then Gizmo from Gremlins had something to say about that since the cuteness factor became a dividing line between the various creatures and characters that have been created over the years. Each character has been given a great deal of attention by those that have been impressed more by their looks than their actual role in the story they’ve been featured in, but when one looks at the different characters it becomes obvious that the cuteness level kind of rises and falls as people get to know them a little better. For instance, Grogu’s egg-eating habit, and the fact that he ate a cave spider, kind of grossed people out, while the fact that Gizmo gives ‘birth’ to other mogwai by getting wet is kind of difficult to deal with.