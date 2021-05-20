Australia’s beef exports to UK ‘could rise tenfold’ on free-trade deal

Exports from Brazil to the UK and EU have seen significant growth, as coffee in particular sees a rise in exports of more than $100m, thanks to a bumper harvest. Brazilian exports to Europe rose significantly in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, with food and drink in particular performing well. Exports to the UK rose by 31 percent, while those to the EU rose by a healthy 4.7 percent, according to a Europe Trade Monitor report from Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency,