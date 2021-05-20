newsbreak-logo
Australia’s beef exports to UK ‘could rise tenfold’ on free-trade deal

The Guardian
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s biggest cattle farmer has predicted that the nation’s beef exports to the UK could rise as much as tenfold if the two countries strike a free-trade deal. Boris Johnson is determined to push through a free-trade deal with Australia, despite warnings from the National Farmers’ Union over the “irreversible damage” such a deal would do to UK agriculture. It was discussed by ministers at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

www.theguardian.com
