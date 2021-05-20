How To Wear It

This week on wear this there we’re winging our way across the sea to faraway hong kong on China’s southern coast, a place i’ve yet to visit but high on my wish list. i think this charming little tea purveyor could sway me even further to hop a plane just to visit mother pearl, a beautifully designed space by A Work Of Substance Design firm and the first and only vegan boba tea purveyor in Hong Kong. i love the modern design aesthetic and we’re going to dress the part in an easy but striking low cut maxi dress and Ribbed long cardigan paired with a cute bucket hat and open-toed flat sandals for comfort. don’t forget your eco-friendly travel tea mug and some stylish sunglasses. whilst sipping your boba tea i recommend reading My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee — a commentary on Western attitudes, Eastern stereotypes, capitalism, global trade, mental health, parenthood, mentorship, and more, it’s also an exploration of the surprising effects of cultural immersion—on a young American in Asia, on a Chinese man in America, and on an unlikely couple hiding out in the suburbs. happy boba tea time!