Among Us was around for a good while but it mainly kept under the radar after it was released. That changed when the summer of 2020 had so many of us stuck indoors being unable to socialize with friends together. This game is based online where players take control of a crew member onboard a space station. With a group of other players, the game starts with you having to do an assortment of tasks. However, among the group of members are impostors who are tasked with killing the crew. With that said, the impostors need to be careful not to get caught as the other players can call for emergency meetings or trigger a meeting when players discover a downed member.