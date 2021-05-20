The Harry Potter Franchise Can't Stop, Won't Stop Changing Streaming Services

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Ever drift off and think about going through your wardrobe to share some Turkish Delight and chill with Mr. Tumnus? The Chronicles of Narnia series certainly feels even more of a world away than it used to, since Disney’s movie franchise stopped midway through adapting its seven beloved books. The Narnia movies follow a troubling trend that the YA genre has battled with over the years – showing their great potential and then studios dropping the ball, leaving fans to say goodbye too soon. Let’s talk about what really happened to the rest C.S. Lewis’ fantasy movies and how it may return over a decade later.