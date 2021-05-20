newsbreak-logo
The Harry Potter Franchise Can't Stop, Won't Stop Changing Streaming Services

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
 11 hours ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The major benefit of streaming is supposed to be that it gives users easy access to a wide variety of content. With just a couple of simple button presses you get access to any number of new and classic movies and TV shows. But as every major media company comes out with their own streaming service, things begin to get complicated, and the content becomes anything but easy. Case in point: the Harry Potter films are about to leave one streaming service for another, for the second time in less than a year.

