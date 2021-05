Zoom meetings, after-school soccer practices and cooking for the kids are just a few of the many things that keep us busy during the week. At times, our commitments and to-do lists can feel endless. And while it’s important to check things off, it’s equally important to squeeze in some self-care. Whether it’s a morning yoga class, some midday meditation or a trip to the spa, practicing wellness is the very thing that keeps us going! With that said, it’s time to call up the babysitter and treat yourself to a day spent your way. Here’s the ideal itinerary for a much-needed “me day” in Newport Beach.