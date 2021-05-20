UCF basketball to play FSU in Orange Bowl Classic

UCF will take on Florida State as part of a doubleheader in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 18 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

It’s a rematch of the Knights’ 86-74 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season, the program’s first win over FSU. The victory snapped several streaks, including a 27-game home winning streak, a 41-game nonconference home winning streak and the Noles’ 31-game winning streak within the state of Florida.

Florida and USF will play in the other game. It’s the 22nd time these two programs have met on the hardwood and the first time since 2002.

UCF is coming off an 11-12 campaign, its first losing season since 2015-16. The Knights return several key contributors, including guards Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. The program also benefits from the additions of Darius Johnson, P.J. Edwards, Tyem Freeman and UNLV senior transfer Cheikh Mbacke Diong for 2021-22.

