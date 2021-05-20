newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, OR

Mailbag: Who is entitled to exercise authority?

Democrat-Herald
 11 hours ago

In his recent letter (Mailbag, May 2), Robert B. Harris, Ph.D., continues to attack the Second Amendment. His most critical error is his apparent assumption that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect the right to use guns for sporting purposes. This is utterly preposterous. The primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect our preexisting individual and collective right to effective defense. This includes defense against criminals, invaders, insurrectionists, looters, and our own government when it goes completely out of control. Protection against tyrannical government is actually the primary purpose the Framers had in mind for the Second Amendment.

democratherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, OR
Government
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Second Amendment#Guns#Government Authority#Mailbag#Tyrannical Government#Unwilling Taxpayers#Effective Defense#Insurrectionists#Severe Interference#Weapons#Superiority#Criminals#Sporting Purposes#Semi Automatic Handguns#Mind#Mr Harris#Invaders#Looters#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Who is to blame for spread of COVID-19?

Everyone is upset with Gov. Brown for stating the obvious … If too many people are admitted to the hospitals, we will have a crisis. It seems, as usual, we are blaming the messenger. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to everyone 16 or over, and some areas are sending back doses due to lack of people who want the shot. No one wants to continue wearing a mask or observe the other mitigations that have been proven to work. So — who is to blame for COVID's spread? We the People.
Congress & Courtsfox4now.com

What is qualified immunity, and how might lawmakers change it?

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are trying to negotiate a bipartisan bill to reform federal policing laws, and qualified immunity is a key sticking point. Qualified immunity protects government officials, including police officers, from lawsuits. It means a person can only sue if a violation of rights has already been "clearly established."
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Teach police not to overreact

Beginning in about 2000, police started teaching officers to shoot to kill, not shooting in a more humane way. Try Googling “Why shooting to wound doesn’t make sense.” Articles state how few seconds it takes for things to happen to police. But they do not take into consideration how police...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Whitebear will be effective on board

I urge Corvallis citizens to vote for Dr. Luhui Whitebear for Corvallis School District 509J Position 4. Dr. Whitebear, whose children attend Corvallis schools, will be very effective in working to ensure all our children receive the quality education essential to happy, fulfilling lives. Michael Hughes. Corvallis.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PennLive.com

The Democrats are trying to undermine our elections | Opinion

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of American democracy. Right now, our election system is facing unprecedented threats. This spring, H.R. 1, ironically titled the “For the People Act,” passed the House without support from a single Republican. It threatens to strip away states’ measures to protect legitimate votes and implement unconstitutional federal standards on the election process. Under the guise of expanding voter access, the bill would throw away the rule book and voters’ right to a free and fair election.
Evangeline Parish, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Mailbag

I read with interest the article by Nancy Duplechain entitled “Wait-and-see approach taken on finances.” In the article, it states that the Evangeline Parish Police Jury discussed the “bleak financial outlook” as to how to alleviate the costs of housing inmates. It stated that the jury was $113,843.00 over budget as a result of the number of prisoners who are in jail for trying to wreck havoc in our community.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: No evidence of election fraud

I'm wondering whether James Farmer needs to remove that plank from his eye to see that there are, indeed, Republicans who have been voted into our state legislature. They are the so-called representatives who walk out on their jobs, rather than vote, when they disapprove. So much for representation. I...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Support candidates who share a vision

I have been a school board member and an education assistant, and am now a teacher for College Hill Alternative Education High School. We all need to read the Voters’ Pamphlet and see which candidates have the experience and the compassion, and are engaged with making sure we are meeting every student’s needs. All of our students need the voice of returning board members who have worked hard to honor all families.
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Vote for equity and inclusiveness

Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, in recent years the Corvallis School District has attained historic graduation rates of 90%. Not by watering down the curriculum, but by reaching out to all students, and practicing equity and inclusiveness. Just as the rising tide lifts all boats, the theory that all students matter equally lifts all students, not just the top 1%.
LawSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Courts must not let the Sacklers and NRA get away with bogus bankruptcy filings

Two ongoing cases playing out in federal bankruptcy court underscore the ways rich people try to game the justice system to their own advantage and avoid much-needed accountability. The cases scream of manipulation if not outright fraud in the name of protecting wealth and privilege for a selected few. Greed is on full display in these two court cases, and it’s up to bankruptcy judges to halt the coddling of the wealthy and affording them legal privileges they do not deserve.
Labor Issuesshrm.org

Employee’s Mistake in Administrative Complaint Did Not Bar Bias Suit

An employee could proceed with her employment discrimination lawsuit after filing an administrative complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) even though the complaint did not use the company's legal name, a California appeals court ruled. The employer was unmistakably identified in the complaint, the court said,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
NJ.com

Why it’s time to end qualified immunity | Editorial

A controversial legal theory that’s shut down lawsuits against cops for abusive behavior, all across America, is now under fire in New Jersey. The principle is called “qualified immunity,” and it’s not a law – just a doctrine adopted over time by the courts. It protects government workers from being sued for things they do in their official roles at work, which can even include rogue cops who kill or maim people.
Presidential ElectionThe Post and Courier

Letter: New laws are trying to cancel votes

My right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution and is the fundamental foundation of our democracy. I feel it is both a privilege and an obligation to cast my vote. Only by voting can I make my voice heard. As Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in Reynolds v. Sims, 377 U.S. 533, 555 (1964):
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Court Authorizes Service of John Doe Summons Seeking Identities of U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Used Cryptocurrency

The IRS is set to crack down on people who trade and use cryptocurrency. A federal court in the Northern District of California entered an order today authorizing the IRS to serve a John Doe summons on Payward Ventures Inc., and Subsidiaries d/b/a Kraken (Kraken) seeking information about U.S. taxpayers who conducted at least the equivalent of $20,000 in transactions in cryptocurrency during the years 2016 to 2020.
Labor IssuesWashington Times

States rebuke Democrats' attempts to usurp worker freedom

Democrats in Washington are on the verge of upending decades of precedent when it comes to how workplaces unionize across the country. The U.S. House recently passed the PRO Act, and support among Senate Democrats continues to grow. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called for passage...
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

The Biden Administration Wants To Partner With Criminals To Spy on You

“The Biden administration,” CNN reports, “is considering using outside firms to track extremist chatter by Americans online.”. Federal law enforcement agencies are legally and constitutionally forbidden to monitor the private activities of citizens without first getting warrants based on probable cause to believe those citizens have committed, or are committing, crimes. The feds can browse public social media posts and so forth, but secretly trawling private groups and hacking encrypted chats is off-limits.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

The State of Politics: Hagedorn Is High Court’s Deciding Justice

No Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in recent memory — and perhaps ever– has had more influence in their first 22 months than Justice Brian Hagedorn. Conservatives saw a slam-dunk ally in Hagedorn when he was elected in 2019. He had, after all, been legal counsel for former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who named Hagedorn a Court of Appeals judge and backed his candidacy for the Supreme Court.