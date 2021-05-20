newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Harlem woman allegedly stabbed to death by ex had restraining order

By Tina Moore, Lorena Mongelli, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harlem woman who was allegedly butchered by her “controlling” ex-boyfriend had recently received a restraining order against him, police sources and neighbors told The Post Thursday. Fernando Munera, 26, was barred by a court order from contacting or seeing Alayna Hardy, 27, when he broke into her East 115th...

nypost.com
