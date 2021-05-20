newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, NY

First look at Little Island at Pier 55 in Manhattan

NY Daily News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers have a new park to explore and take in the views! Little Island, built on the remains of Pier 54 and Pier 55, is a unique park rising out of the Hudson River on 132 concrete ‘tulips.’ The 2.4-acre park features 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, a 687-seat amphitheater and a central plaza with food and drink vendors. Little Island, which opens Friday, May 21, 2021, was funded by billionaire Barry Diller and will play host to free and low-cost events and educational programs.

