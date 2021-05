The Oakland A’s play their home games at the Coliseum on Rickey Henderson Field, and their performance Sunday surely made the diamond’s namesake proud. The A’s defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 to avoid a weekend sweep, and along the way they showed off the new aggressive style we’ve seen from them all year. Even without stealing a bag, their hustle on the bases earned them multiple extra runs, and they added several highlight-reel running catches in the outfield.