This Guy Remastered Photos of Earth Shot by Apollo Astronauts

In a disaster movie, game, or television show, the news of an asteroid heading toward Earth is always shocking. Depending on the circumstances of history, it may take a few days or several months for the planet’s population to prepare for the inevitable. Things always seem to be serious, but humans often manage to pull a rabbit out of their hat and come up with plans to save billions of lives. But this is fictional. Even if we humans have some very compelling technologies, we may not be as lucky as our fictional counterparts. In fact, a recent simulation experiment conducted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) more or less showed that even if we have six months of preparation time, asteroids heading for Earth will be destroyed.