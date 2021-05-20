newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

This Guy Remastered Photos of Earth Shot by Apollo Astronauts

By Michael Zhang
petapixel.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToby Ord was disappointed at the selection of Earth photos available compared to views we have of other planets, so he decided to try his own hand at restoring older Apollo astronaut photos of Earth to reveal more of our planet’s beauty. It all started when Ord, an Oxford research...

petapixel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Cassini Spacecraft#Iss#Oxford#Kodak Ektachrome#Hasselblad Cameras#Wikipedia#Apollo Photos#Nasa Astronauts#Apollo Missions#Saturn Photos#Orbit#Photographic Missions#Portraits#Image Credits#Comparable Photographs#Clouds#Colors#Zeiss Lenses#Captions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMercury News

Listen: NASA helicopter flies through thin Martian air

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — First came the amazing pictures, then the video. Now NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity was set to soar on its fifth test flight.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Listen to the Sounds that NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Made While Flying

Ever wonder how a spacecraft on another planet sounds? You’re in luck, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used one of its two microphones to record the sounds of the Ingenuity helicopter as it flew for the fourth time on April 30, 2021. Perseverance was parked approximately 262-feet from the helicopter’s takeoff and landing spot, but despite the helicopter’s blades spinning at 2,537 rpm, the sound is muffled by the thin Martian atmosphere. Read more for the video and additional information.
Astronomytribunalcommunity.com

A simulation of an asteroid headed for earth by NASA brings some bad news for us

In a disaster movie, game, or television show, the news of an asteroid heading toward Earth is always shocking. Depending on the circumstances of history, it may take a few days or several months for the planet’s population to prepare for the inevitable. Things always seem to be serious, but humans often manage to pull a rabbit out of their hat and come up with plans to save billions of lives. But this is fictional. Even if we humans have some very compelling technologies, we may not be as lucky as our fictional counterparts. In fact, a recent simulation experiment conducted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) more or less showed that even if we have six months of preparation time, asteroids heading for Earth will be destroyed.
Aerospace & Defensemymodernmet.com

You Can Now Hear NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flying on Mars

NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter is making history every week. Brought to the planet by the Perseverance Mars Rover, the tiny craft recently completed the first helicopter flight in an atmosphere other than Earth's. Ingenuity has already made five successful flights. Now, NASA has released new video with sound so that everyone can listen to Ingenuity's whirring blades themselves.
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

What Did Mars Look Like Millions of Years Ago? A New Theory Appeared

— Space is mysterious, and the prospect of exploring or inhabiting other planets has always tantalized humanity. Everyone, from ordinary people to the owner of a rocket company, wonders what might be out there. Now, in the modern age, expansive space travel is no longer a matter for the imagination but a tangible reality. Perhaps one of our most enduring fascinations is the desire to understand the planet Mars. When it comes to Mars, exploration, and excavation have been going on for a long time.
Aerospace & Defensethechestnutpost.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts Answer Questions After Return to Earth

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will answer questions at 3:45 p.m. EDT (19:45 UTC) Thursday, May 6, about their historic mission on the International Space Station and their return to Earth. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, returned...
ReligionFilm Threat

The Astronaut Of God

There is a plot to writer-director-star-producer-editor-composer-director of photography Octavian Repede’s science fiction drama The Astronaut Of God, but that is hardly the point of the film. In 1962, a Romanian immigrant (Repede) is the lead astronaut in U.S. Space Command’s latest effort to reach the stars. Shortly after leaving Earth’s orbit, the astronaut sees a sign that God does exist. However, this experience leaves him unable to contact those still on Earth, making his reentry fraught with peril.
Astronomyallthatsinteresting.com

Is There Life On Mars? Inside Humankind’s Long Quest To Find Out

From hot air balloons to telepathic communication, humans have tried countless ways to contact potential life on Mars. The question has echoed through the ages: “Is there life on Mars?”. First tracked in the sky by ancient people thousands of years ago and now being observed by a cosmic helicopter,...
Aerospace & Defensespacecenter.org

Pop Quiz: Astronaut Training

How much do you know about astronaut training and what is involved in preparing for a human spaceflight mission? Take this quiz and find out!. True or False: The Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory pool holds over 6 million gallons of water. True. False. Which facility is home to the NASA Astronaut...
Aerospace & DefenseHong Kong

Singapore’s green looks all but gone in Japanese astronaut’s shout-out (Photo)

The Japanese commander of the International Space Station has given the tiny red dot nation a shout-out, though it’s looking more grey from space than any other color. Akihiko Hoshide, who currently commands the International Space Station, shared from space a photograph of Singapore and reminisced about his days studying at the United World College of South East Asia, or UWCSEA.