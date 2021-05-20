newsbreak-logo
All aboard! First ship takes to sea for four-night trip around British coast as cruises begin again after 14 months of Covid lockdown

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Major cruises will resume this week with the maiden voyage of a vessel around the coast of the UK.

MSC cruise line's Virtuosa will leave Southampton on Thursday for a four-night cruise, followed by three and four-night mini-cruises.

From June 12, the 19-deck ship will start to operate longer seven-night sailings through to mid-September, offering guests additional embarkation ports in Liverpool and Greenock as well as calls at Portland in Dorset and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifzmp_0a5pkivo00
Guests prepared to board the MSC Virtuosa in Southampton this afternoon ahead of a four-night cruise around the UK coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRu6D_0a5pkivo00
The cruise ship, pictured, is starting with four-day cruises although they will be increased to seven-night cruises from June 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTw6w_0a5pkivo00
The luxury cruise vessel, pictured, is the first to operate around the UK in 14 months 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuVNs_0a5pkivo00
Guests onboard the ship receive drinks from Rob the robotic barman, pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBkrn_0a5pkivo00
Antonio Paradiso, managing director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: 'MSC Virtuosa is the latest, most-innovative and environmentally advanced to join the MSC Cruises fleet and we couldn't be more delighted to offer UK holidaymakers and their families the chance to discover her world class facilities'

'We have all been waiting for something exciting to look forward to and this ship has lots of new features for our guests to experience including new speciality restaurants and a brand-new immersive entertainment lounge with a humanoid robotic bartender and much more.'

'We have all been waiting for something exciting to look forward to and this ship has lots of new features for our guests to experience including new speciality restaurants and a brand-new immersive entertainment lounge with a humanoid robotic bartender and much more.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ejn8O_0a5pkivo00
Guests onboard the historic voyage were greeted with drinks ahead of its departure 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbGZP_0a5pkivo00
MSC Virtuosa's homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZNT3_0a5pkivo00
This is the first cruise to leave Southampton since the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwymQ_0a5pkivo00
The cruise industry is worth an estimated £10bn to the UK according to the Cruise Lines International Association

MSC Virtuosa's homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership.

Andy Harmer, director of the Cruise Lines International Association, told the PA news agency that the cruise industry was one of the first to suspend operations because of the pandemic over a year ago.

'The industry has been working with governments and public health officials and we have created a set of UK protocols for the resumption of sailing.'

Mr Harmer said the industry is worth £10 billion to the UK economy every year and supports 88,000 jobs, adding that 18 ships are due to sail in domestic waters this summer

