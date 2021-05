Paulina Porizkova left little to the imagination on her latest ‘Vogue’ cover, but her 22-year-old son, Oliver, isn’t embarrassed by her decision to show some skin. In April, Paulina Porizkova bared it all while appearing on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, but her sons weren’t phased. “There’s mom, naked again,” she joked to the New York Times, referencing the reaction from her boys, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22, to the photos. Oliver added, “None of this is all that new to me and our family. We already knew what her opinions were and she’s really being herself, she’s just reaching a wider audience. And a human body is just a human body.”