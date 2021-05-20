newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Liverpool to set up new Supporters Board ahead of next season to ensure fan representation on the club's board of directors in the wake of failed European Super League breakaway

By Carl Markham, Press Association, Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 11 hours ago

Liverpool are to set up a new Supporters Board ahead of next season as they attempt to deliver meaningful fan representation at executive levels of the club.

The move comes in response to fan protests over their involvement in the failed European Super League and subsequent meetings between chief executive Billy Hogan and the Spirit of Shankly group and official supporters' trust members.

This consultation process will be enshrined in the club's Articles of Association and a legally-binding memorandum of understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into.

Liverpool will create a Supporters Board ahead of next season to ensure fan representation

The Supporters Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chairman will be invited to attend main board meetings when strategic matters affecting fans arise.

'The focus over the last few weeks of dialogue has been to find a long-term solution that is in the best interests of Liverpool FC and its supporters - one that we firmly believe is not only meaningful but also wholly in keeping with the values and aspirations of the club,' said Hogan.

'There is still a lot to discuss but having these principles in place is a great step forward.'

Spirit of Shankly chairman Joe Blott welcomed the move but it needed to be approved by a vote of its members.

'We believe this is a unique deal and recommend its acceptance,' he said.

Reds chief Billy Hogan has met with the Spirit of Shankly group and supporters' trust members
The move has come in response to vocal protests over Liverpool's Super League involvement

'We see this as a chance to help shape the future of our club and put us at the forefront of changing football in general.'

Liverpool said the existing supporters' forums will stay in place, but will focus on areas such as ticketing, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and matchday experience.

According to The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's owners, have agreed to work with Spirit of Shankly on the government's fan-led review into the game.

Liverpool owners FSG, led by John W Henry, will cover costs incurred from the Super League

Representatives on the Supporters Board will be elected by a vote and serve terms for two years.

Notably, part of the discussions involving the Spirit of Shankly and the club has led to FSG covering any potential costs from joining, and then dropping out of, the ill-fated Super League.

As a result, any damages or financial punishments incurred will not come out of the Anfield outfit's coffers.

