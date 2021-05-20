Peyton Manning used to call out Adam Gase during team meetings, says ex-Bronco

The Miami Dolphins are entering a pivotal point in their rebuild: year 3. The third-year is typically the year to see enhanced results. In 2019, the first year of the rebuild, the team was torn down to the studs. The front office rid the roster of old, expensive veterans who weren’t viewed as long-term pieces. They also spent that season tanking for Tua after starting 0-7 (more on that later) and being criticized on national television for “putting the players at risk of injury by purposely losing.” Miami was the “same old Dolphins” getting outscored 163-26 in the first month of the 2019 season.