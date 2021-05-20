newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

John Flaherty breaks down Kyle Higashioka's role in Corey Kluber's no-hitter

By Ryan Chichester, Moose Maggie
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 12 hours ago

Former Yankee catcher and YES Network analyst John Flaherty breaks down Kyle Higashioka’s role in Corey Kluber’s historic no-hitter with Moose and Maggie.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
692
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Flaherty
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Tyler Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Night Games#Baseball History#Moose Maggie#Marcmalusis#Innings#Yankees History#Cleveland#Hitless Games#No Hitters#Major League#Happy#Reporters#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCovers.com

Nationals vs Yankees Picks: Another Upset in the Bronx?

Game one between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees was a bit of a shocker, as the Nats pulled off the upset in the opener of their weekend series in the Bronx, but game two has the makings of a tight affair. Max Scherzer will toe the rubber...
MLBRealGM

Corey Kluber Strikes Out 10 To Earn 100th Win

Corey Kluber struck out 10 batters for the 100th victory of his Major League career as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It was his most dominant performance since 2018. Before last month, Kluber had pitched one inning since May 1, 2019, due to a broken forearm when hit by a comebacker and a torn shoulder muscle.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Nationals lineups Saturday: Corey Kluber vs. Max Scherzer; Aaron Hicks and Gio Urshela sit

The Yankees have lost two straight games after winning their previous five...are now 5-2 on their nine-game, 10-day homestand—their longest homestand of the year. Are still 7-3 in their last 10 games, 10-5 in their last 15 games and 11-6 in their last 17 games. Are in the midst of playing nine straight and 16-of-22 games against opponents outside the division (5-2 so far) after playing their first 19 of 25 games vs. the AL East (11-14 from 4/1-29). Fell to 1-2 in Interleague play this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Blasts RBI double in win

Higashioka went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Tigers. Higashioka had gone hitless with two walks and three strikeouts in his last eight plate appearances, but he put the Yankees on the board with his double in the second inning Sunday. The 31-year-old has continued to split time behind the dish with Gary Sanchez early in the season, but manager Aaron Boone has indicated that the starting catcher will be determined on a game-to-game basis. Higashioka has slashed .265/.375/.706 with four home runs, seven RBI and six runs in 14 games this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Takes seat Wednesday

Higashioka isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros. Higashioka had started each of the last two games and went1-for-6 with a double, a run, an RBI and three strikeouts during that time. Gary Sanchez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
Internetchatsports.com

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Kyle Higashioka is a man of many talents

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is gradually getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: One out shy of quality start

Kluber threw 5.2 innings Saturday against the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision. Kluber allowed one run on a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto in the third inning. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Starlin Castro on his 101st pitch. The veteran was spared a loss when the Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and went on to win in extras. Kluber failed to finish the fifth inning in each of his first four starts of the year but has averaged 6.8 innings over his last three starts and now owns a 3.06 ERA on the season.
MLBaudacy.com

Gary Sanchez feels he's 'close' after better day at the plate

Gary Sanchez has to make the most of his at-bats lately, as he now shares regular reps with Kyle Higashioka, who Aaron Boone said has earned more playing time behind the plate. Sanchez had a solid game on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with two walks (one intentionally) while lacing a 94.2...
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Struggling Gary Sanchez falling behind Kyle Higashioka again

BALTIMORE — Gary Sanchez took the news in stride. When Aaron Boone sat the catcher down to tell him that for the second time in two seasons he would be giving up playing time to Kyle Higashioka there was little he could do. “The general conversation is basically the same...
MLBBradenton Herald

New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber’s solid showing

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Mailbag: Kyle Higashioka, prospect hugging, and no-hitters

Good morning everyone, it’s time to head back into the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Ben K. asks: Do you think that Kyle Higashioka is the new Yankees’ everyday catcher?
MLBSFGate

Detroit-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep right center field. Aaron Judge lines out to left field to Harold Castro. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep center field to Akil Baddoo.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Domingo German tosses 7 scoreless innings, Yankees power to win over Orioles

BALTIMORE – While Aaron Judge rested on the bench, the Yankees’ lineup had another active night against the Baltimore Orioles. But the stuff that Domingo German displayed at Camden Yards was of deeper importance. For a staff that has struggled to provide much length beyond Gerrit Cole's starts, German's seven...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Will Yankees trade or release Gary Sanchez? Analyzing Kyle Higashioka’s promotion and what’s next

Of all the days for Yankees Media Relations to send catching instructor Tanner Swanson to the Zoom room for a pre-game interview. Actually, picking Swanson to answer questions on Tuesday afternoon was the right thing to do. But having Swanson bat leadoff in the interviews and then brag nonstop about how awesome Gary Sanchez’s receiving has been this year, boy, it sure didn’t take long for this over-the-top progress report to blow up.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole and bat eighth versus left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Tigers on Friday. Gary Sanchez moves to the bench. The Yankees implied team total of 5.11...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Tigers 0: Cole’s masterclass, Judge’s two homers win the day

The Yankees gave us quite the show tonight. Gerrit Cole utterly dominated the Tigers’ lineup, the Bombers unleashed a home run bonanza back in the Bronx, and another shutdown performance from the bullpen sealed a 10-0 victory. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s jump right in. The first inning...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees get back to .500 behind Corey Kluber’s eight scoreless innings

Corey Kluber shook off the cold start to the season. The veteran right-hander always started slowly, but this April he was watched under a microscope. The two-time Cy Young winner had multiple injuries and missed most of the last two seasons, so the early struggles were magnified into questions about the 35 year old’s ability to still dominate. Sunday, he left no doubt he can still dominate ...
MLBRecord-Journal

Torres’ hits propel Yanks

NEW YORK — The smallest of hits decided a huge pitching matchup. Max Scherzer overwhelmed batters to dominate a Cy Young Award-winning duel with Corey Kluber, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 100th time. After striking out three times against Scherzer, Gleyber Torres blooped a tying single in the ninth inning...