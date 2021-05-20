Buffet at MGM Grand on Las Vegas Strip to reopen May 26
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another buffet on the Las Vegas Strip will soon make its return. According to a news release, the MGM Grand Buffet will reopen Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m. The release states that food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides and pastry assortments to fresh pasta, seafood, BBQ ribs, lasagna, salads, soups and a dessert bar with cookies, donuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes and more.www.fox5vegas.com