When President Joe Biden took office in January, he named geneticist Eric Lander to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and to be his science adviser. But reports that Lander, the president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, had associated with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have delayed his confirmation, according to Politico. Lander’s ties to Epstein were among the topics discussed at a Senate panel hearing yesterday (April 29).