This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. If you love JID and EARTHGANG, you love Barry “Hefner” Johnson’s work. Co-Founder and President of Since the 80s, a record label and artist management firm responsible for the development of some of the most beloved and artistically defined acts in hip-hop and R&B, Johnson turned his passion for music into a fruitful business. From breaking acts to helping artists stay the course and have lasting careers, Barry Johnson knows a thing or two about marketing and working all the tools at an artist’s disposal to build life-long connections with fans.