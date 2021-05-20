Watch: Class of 2022 top-30 forward A.J. Casey spring highlight reel

In a joint statement with the presidents of Colby and Bates, President Clayton Rose announced his strong opposition to two anti-transgender athlete bills currently working their way through the Maine Legislature. If passed, the bills would bar transgender women from playing in elementary, secondary and collegiate sports. “Transgender students, like all students, thrive when they are treated with dignity and respect. Transgender students have been openly part of our school communities for many years in Maine, and schools have managed well in everything from gym class to school sports programs and activities,” wrote the three CBB presidents. “We should not exclude transgender girls from these important experiences, force them to choose between being themselves and participating in sports, or be stigmatized in this way. These bills are searching for a problem that does not exist.”