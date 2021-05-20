newsbreak-logo
Watch: Class of 2022 top-30 forward A.J. Casey spring highlight reel

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-30 class of 2022 forward AJ Casey and his Meanstreets teammates are putting together an impressive spring. The Chicago area product is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 5 power forward in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois for his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

