In God's Economy, Racial Groups Are Not Competitors
I grew up in the decades after the United States fought in three wars in three subsequent decades with three Asian countries: Japan, Korea, and then Vietnam. Seared on the American conscience was the belief that Asians represented a “yellow peril,” cementing a century-old feeling that we weren’t, no matter how long we lived here or how much we loved this country, “real Americans”; we were perpetually foreigners. Therefore, what happens to us in the United States of America matters less.sojo.net