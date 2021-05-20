newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

In God's Economy, Racial Groups Are Not Competitors

Sojourners
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up in the decades after the United States fought in three wars in three subsequent decades with three Asian countries: Japan, Korea, and then Vietnam. Seared on the American conscience was the belief that Asians represented a “yellow peril,” cementing a century-old feeling that we weren’t, no matter how long we lived here or how much we loved this country, “real Americans”; we were perpetually foreigners. Therefore, what happens to us in the United States of America matters less.

sojo.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Asian Americans#U S Economy#African Americans#Racial Minorities#Social Groups#Indigenous Groups#Xenophobia#South Asians#Europeans#University Baptist Church#Racial Groups#Racial Capitalism#Model Minorities#U S Anti Black Racism#European Christians#Real Americans#Country#U S Citizens#Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
ReligionPosted by
Newsweek

I Left Islam for Liberal Values. Now Woke Liberals Are Embracing a New Religion | Opinion

I was raised in a religious Muslim home and practiced the faith for a long time. Eventually, I realized I was not a religious man, after spending a long time educating myself, immersed in our texts. Certain things bothered me after I investigated them deeply. I felt the hijab was misogynistic, and I opposed the strain of violence that had emerged from our holy books. Then there were the blasphemy laws outlined in the Quran, which seemed like the opposite of the liberal values I believe in. As a secular man, I went about my life, working as a contractor for the Canadian military for over a decade in Kosovo, Sudan, Bosnia, Haiti, and then Afghanistan. I encountered other Muslims, and others like me, who were not longer Muslim. But when I came back to Canada in 2014, I returned to a different country than the one I had left.
MinoritiesPosted by
Health

What Would Reparations Look Like? What They Are and How They Can Reduce Black Health Care Disparities

As a Black, queer, soon-to-be mother of a Black child living in a global pandemic, I'm calling for health care reparations for Black individuals and communities in the United States. The physical, mental, and financial health of Black people and our collective future is at stake. Black maternal and infant mortality rates are much higher than those of other races, and with other health issues disproportionately affecting us, we must seize upon the larger cultural awakening that Black Lives Matter. Once and for all, it's time to move toward securing the hard-earned human right to racially unbiased, high-quality health care in this country.
MinoritiesLiberal First

Claims of racial hatred in this country only benefit elite

I remember hearing a short clip on TV where former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was being interviewed on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” saying something about White American’s were a “principal threat to our very democracy.”. I quickly found an unbiased article posted April 15 by Pam Key at www.breitbart.com. Here...
Minoritiestsl.news

OPINION: Anti-Asian violence is a symptom of much larger oppression

I was chillingly unsurprised when I first heard about the Atlanta shootings. When I initially came home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I distinctly remember feeling a deep-seated sense of discomfort while running outside on the backroads of central Pennsylvania. I have always been acutely aware of my Asian American identity in my predominantly white hometown, but I had never felt so intensely afraid of what my neighbors might say or do to me.
Books & LiteratureEurekAlert

Puerto Rican youth literature: marginalized, but not marginal

While Marilisa Jiménez Garcia, assistant professor of English and Latinx Studies at Lehigh University, was pursuing her studies, an archives course inspired her to rethink the term "children's literature." She found it often functioned as a stand-in for stories that were "...very Anglo-based, very much linked to Alice in Wonderland - which we know and we love - but I was trying to let people know that there's so much more."
Minoritiesinsidesources.com

Woke Critical Theory Brings Deep Racism to Employers Near You

You may have heard recently about the CIA training video in which an employee demands the space to “intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance.” She insists that you know she’s an intersectional, cisgendered millennial-of-color with anxiety issues – but that she does not check boxes. Good news for our...
MinoritiesWhittier Daily News

Americans must reject racism in all of its forms

Are White Americans being discriminated against? Some might be aghast at the idea that one might have such a thought, and, considering the historic discrimination that people of color have endured throughout American history, some might dismiss the thought as a foregone conclusion. However, I challenge those people to think about this idea newly.
MarketsThe Daily Star

Pakistan’s sinking economy

The Pakistan government was reported ready to carry out recommendations of the United States, the World Bank, the international Monetary Fund and other international donors for a 100 percent devaluation of its currency, from 4.6 rupees to the dollar to more nearly 9, 10 or 11. While promising to devalue, it avoided doing so three times in the last year, sources said.
MinoritiesGrist

As a Black climate activist, racism gets in my way

Princella Talley is a climate activist based in central Louisiana, and a public voices fellow of the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Three weeks ago, I crossed paths with a tall, slender white man who looked to be in his early 50s on a neighborhood trail. I smiled and said hello; he folded his arms and stared, looking angry, watching me without a word. I grew tense as I guided my Shih tzu closer to me, while his Doberman — not on a leash — barked and growled. We faced each other, neither of us taking a step. Then I made a snap decision: I picked up my dog, turned, and walked quickly the other way, praying his dog wasn’t chasing us. Still within earshot, I heard him finally calming his dog, saying, “It’s OK.”
Public Healthmarketplace.org

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

As of May 7, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning). U.S.‌ ‌daily COVID-19‌ ‌deaths‌, 7-day average: 699 (falling) U.S.‌ ‌new daily cases‌, 7-day average: 45,625 (falling) Americans 18 or older vaccinated, at least one dose: 57%. U.S. COVID positivity rate, 7-day average: 3.6% (flat) COVID vaccine doses administered: 252 million.
Paris, OHheraldstaronline.com

Country needs God’s help

Joe Biden has completed his 100th day in office. Let’s look at some of his accomplishments. He shut down the Keystone Pipeline, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs, increased fuel prices and loss of our energy independence. He rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and is pushing the New Green Deal including subsidies for auto manufacturers to develop electric cars — more job losses due to his environmental policies.
Religiontulsabeacon.com

Letter: America has lost God’s instruction

In the Word of God, God promised to bless and protect His chosen Nation (Israel), if they believed in Him and obeyed His Laws and Commandments. Whenever they turned away from Him, He took serious corrective measures to get them back into the fold. When they failed to obey, God punished them severely.
MinoritiesPosted by
TIME

There is No Climate Justice Without Racial Justice

Lammy is a lawmaker for Britain's Labour party and parliamentary representative for Tottenham in North London. Bapna is Interim President and CEO of World Resources Institute. This past year has put a spotlight on the climate emergency and racial injustice. Concern for the state of the environment has never been greater. Thanks to Black Lives Matter and related justice movements, voices that have been tragically sidelined for too long are finally breaking through. But still, some of the most fervent activists treat these as separate struggles.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Heather McGhee and Helene Gayle Discuss Stories, Politics, Economics, and the Hope for Change in CHF Panel

Most of us probably don’t think of economics as an optimistic field. For some of us it pulls up thoughts of Milton Friedman; for others, it’s relegated to a class taken, or the Federal Reserve. But as Heather McGhee and Helene Gayle discussed McGhee’s new book, and her research, economics itself became a space of hope for a better future.
Minoritiesbilloreilly.com

America's Racial Strife

Many Americans of all colors are upset by the continuing racial strife. It is obvious that the far left is using the emotional issue to gain power. But it is also true that some folks refuse to believe that African-Americans generally have a more difficult road. Bigots exist. Skin color can trigger them.
Religionyoursun.com

Our actions reflect on God's good name

A week from tomorrow, in the evening, Jews the world over begin the festival of Shavuot. Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, is one of the three pilgrimage festivals from the Torah (the Five Books of Moses), when our ancient ancestors brought offerings to the Temple in Jerusalem in appreciation to God for the harvest.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Does Rick Santorum’s Controversial Comment About Indigenous People Point To U.S. Exceptionalism, White Guilt, Or Racist Ignorance?

On Tuesday, the internet went ablaze when the former Senator of Pennsylvania and CNN contributor, Rick Santorum, made racially offensive comments against Indigenous people during a speech at a right-wing summit. During his speech, Santorum contended that America was “birthed from nothing” and dismissed the genocide that took place against the Native community during the inception of the Americas. Needless to say, his comment received widespread backlash, and critics have accused him of racist ignorance. But Rick Santorum is not the first, nor will he be the last white male politician to go on record making racially charged and flat-out inaccurate claims, but why? Why are whites in America – especially those in power — allowed to hurl racist insults like frisbees with little consequence. Furthermore, why does the dismissal and blatant disregard for people of color continue to be overlooked or explained away? Perhaps, the pervasive and insidious nature of U.S. exceptionalism and white guilt in America can help explain.