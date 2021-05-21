newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

Top Must-See Attractions to Visit During Your Next Trip to Baltimore

Sulabh Gupta
Sulabh Gupta
 2 days ago

Baltimore is the most populous city in the US state of Maryland and is the largest independent city in the United States. Baltimore has hundreds of identified districts with rich history and is dubbed as a "city of neighborhoods". From the oldest railroad in the United States to a major manufacturing centre to a majorly service-oriented economy, Baltimore has a very interesting history.

Here is a list of some of the places that should be on your must-see list when you visit this great city.

Fort McHenry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsSVA_0a5pjVRS00
Fort McHenry(Bohemian Baltimore - Wikimedia Commons)

Built in 1798, Fort McHenry is famous for its role in the war of 1812 when the failed bombardment of the Fort forced the British troops to abandon their land assault on the crucial port of Baltimore. In 1814, a Garrison flag was flown over the fort symbolizing the American victory over the British. The fort was also used by the US forces during the first and second World Wars.

Fort McHenry today is a designated national park and very popular among the tourists. Admission to the general park area is free but there is a modest fee to enter the historic star-shaped fort. If you plan your visit well you can witness the daily flag changes, flag talks, and ranger talks. You can also enjoy a family picnic after getting a history tour of the Fort.

Federal Hill Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVbRw_0a5pjVRS00
Federal Hill Park(Payton Chung - Flickr)

Federal Hill Park is high above the inner harbor in the Federal Hill neighborhood and gives you some of the most amazing views of the city. Due to its elevation, Federal Hill was used as a lookout point during the war of 1812 and the Civil War. You can get to the hill's summit by stairs or rolling hill.

B&O Railroad Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzteK_0a5pjVRS00
B&O Railroad Museum(Mr.TinDC - Flickr)

The site of the B&O Railroad Museum was the oldest railroad manufacturing complex in the United States. It is considered as the birthplace of American railroading and the museum contains the most significant collection of railroad items in America today. While you can roam around and soak in the interesting history of railroads, the most fun activity at the museum is the Mile One Express ride. Another popular activity is the ride and restoration shop which gives you a behind-the-scenes look of the restoration facility.

Basilica of the Assumption

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1c8u_0a5pjVRS00
Basilica of the Assumption(Art Anderson - Wikimedia Commons)

Opened in 1821, the Basilica of the Assumption first-ever Roman Catholic Cathedral in the US. The cathedral was designed by the "Father of American Architecture", Benjamin Henry Latrobe. The building has gone through some major renovations over the year with the one in 2006 that cost over $30 million. The church has beautiful interiors and holds events like P3 Baltimore every Thursday.

Phoenix Shot Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rF7QP_0a5pjVRS00
Phoenix Shot Tower(Sam Lehman - Flickr)

Washington Monumentsower was built in 1828 it was the tallest structure in the United States. Shot towers were one of the most common ways to produce shot balls for muskets until the mid-1950s. Molten lead would be dropped from the top of the tower into the water at the bottom and as the lead droplets would hit the water they would form perfect spheres and solidify. It is estimated that the Phoenix Shot Tower produced around 10,000 bags of shot annually. With one of the few shot towers left in the US, this place should be on your must-visit list on your next trip to Baltimore.

Washington Monument

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Av9Q1_0a5pjVRS00
Washington Monument(Peterfitzgerald - Wikimedia Commons)

The Washington Monument stands 178 feet tall and you can climb 227 steps to get to the top. Once at the top you can enjoy an excellent view of the city. The monument has been a part of Baltimore's skyline for over 200 years and was designed by architect Robert Mills who designed the Washington Monument in Washington as well. You can also enjoy fireworks and lighting of the Washington Monument first Thursday of every December.

