newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Friends Are Back

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max launched on May 27, 2020. When it was first announced, one of the streaming service’s first signature programs was supposed to be a glossy reunion of the cast of Friends, the beloved ’90s sitcom the site paid a large fortune (a reported $425 million) to stream exclusively for five years. Covid delayed the shooting of the reunion for many months, but now, fittingly, on the one-year anniversary of HBO Max, Friends: The Reunion will finally arrive on the streaming service.

wrrv.com
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Sitcom#Official Trailer#Friends#Premiere#Famous Scenes#Studio Lot#The Late Late Show#Classic Scripts#David Schwimmer Return#Recreations#Burbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesthecwtc.com

'Friends: The Reunion' special coming to HBO Max this month

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday and released a teaser. Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to return to the show's iconic soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends fan spots major continuity blunder in season 8 episode ahead of reunion show

A continuity error in Friends recently left some fans feeling rather confused.With the reunion show nearing, many people are passing the time by re-watching the beloved sitcom’s 10 seasons.One such person was TikTok user bronniiiieee, who noticed that the father of Ross and Monica, usually played by Elliott Gould, took on a completely different appearance in one episode.The instance occurs in the eighth season’s 18th instalment, which is titled “The One in Massapequa”. It sees the main characters attend Ross and Monica’s parents’ 35th wedding anniversary partyAt one stage, when Ross turns to his dad, Gould is nowhere to...
TV & VideosABC News

Courteney Cox discusses filming 'Friends' reunion: 'It was fantastic'

Courteney Cox described filming the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special as an "emotional" experience. The actress, who played Monica Geller during the show's 10-year run, recently reflected on getting back together with her former co-stars last month to film the reunion. "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," she said...
TV Serieslehren.com

Know the current age of Friends cast before watching Friends Reunion

Friends is the most popular and most loved television sitcom around the world. It first aired in 1994 and after running ten successful seasons, it came to an end in 2004. Even after 17 years it last aired, Friends is being watched religiously in different parts of the world. Currently streaming on Netflix, Friends always stays in the top 10 list.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Lisa Kudrow's Son All Grown Up

Lisa Kudrow became the first of the Friends gang to become a parent when she welcomed son Julian Stern in 1998, after having her pregnancy written into her character's arc. (Remember Phoebe being a surrogate for her brother's triplets?) The comedian's only child with her husband, advertising executive Michel Stern, is now 23 years old and a budding filmmaker. In honor of his recent birthday, Kudrow shared some rare pictures of Julian, and her famous buddies came out of the woodwork to also wish him many happy returns. To see the actor's grown up kid now and to see what he's been up to, read on.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Courteney Cox Reveals the Unpleasant Truth About the 'Friends' Fountain

Courteney Cox said the Friends opening credits weren't the most fun to film. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox said the cast had to dance in a fountain for hours. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens—it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she said.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston, 51, Stuns In Black Bodysuit & Cropped, Flared Jeans On Fun Night Out With Pals

Jennifer Aniston is looking hotter than ever as she went out to dinner with friends in West Hollywood. She showed off her yoga-toned body in a tight halter bodysuit and jeans. Even though Jennifer Aniston admitted that 2020’s COVID-19 home lockdown had “not been that much of a challenge” as she loves to be alone in her her palatial Bel Air estate, The Morning Show actress is back out on the social scene. The 51-year-old stunner went to dinner with pals in West Hollywood, and looked so stylish in her chic yet casual outfit on Thurs. Apr. 29. Jen donned a plunging sleeveless black bodysuit, which she paired with faded flare jeans featuring ripped, distressed hemlines above her ankles.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry BUSTED For Facetiming With 19-Year-Old TikToker On the Raya Dating App!

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry got busted for facetiming with 19 year old tiktokker Kate Haralson on the dating app Raya. Her original post had her sitting on her phone while the text read, “When you match with Matthew Perry on Raya as a joke and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you.” and then she actually posted a clip of their call!
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Fans disappointed as beloved Friends star is missing from cameos list

HBO has announced a whole host of stars who will be joining the Friends cast for the much-anticipated reunion episode, but fans were disappointed when they noticed that a fan favourite cast member did not appear on the cameos list. While stars including David Beckham, James Corden and Cara Delevingne...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG, How Did We Not Know That Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Has a Killer Voice?!

Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, are redefining what it means to spend quality time together on Mother's Day. The pair decided to throw an at-home concert together, performing a rendition of the Taylor Swift single "Cardigan." While Cox showed off her skills on the piano, her 16-year-old daughter demonstrated her vocal prowess, and we're seriously impressed. Watch below.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew McConaughey Avoiding Family By Living In His Airstream Trailer?

Is Matthew McConaughey hiding out in his Airstream trailer to avoid his family? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor. Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Living Separate Lives?. One year ago, the Globe reported that Matthew McConaughey was reliving...