‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Friends Are Back
HBO Max launched on May 27, 2020. When it was first announced, one of the streaming service’s first signature programs was supposed to be a glossy reunion of the cast of Friends, the beloved ’90s sitcom the site paid a large fortune (a reported $425 million) to stream exclusively for five years. Covid delayed the shooting of the reunion for many months, but now, fittingly, on the one-year anniversary of HBO Max, Friends: The Reunion will finally arrive on the streaming service.wrrv.com