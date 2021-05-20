VIDEO: Beaver County Flag Football League Holding Championships This Weekend

After a year of wading in the murky waters of change and cancellations, it’s time for some football once again. Flag football, to be precise. The Beaver County Flag Football League will be holding its championship matches on Saturday at Tony Dorsett Stadium in Hopewell, with ceremonies starting at 4:30 and going until sundown. There will be multiple food trucks and a live DJ on site, as the best of Beaver County’s flag-footballing K-through-9 youth will showcase their skills. Admission is free to the public, and masks are required.