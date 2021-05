As it was foretold, Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer goes live today, tasking Guardians with stopping the Vex (again) and introducing a new way to bling out your Guardian. The six-player matchmade activity Override is a new six-player activity where Guardians will attempt to steal Vex code, and they’ll have to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex Network in the weekly pinnacle mission Expunge. Later this month, on May 22, Destiny 2 players will get their first crack at the Vault of Glass raid from the original Destiny, which comes with quality-of-life changes and “new challenges and triumphs and some old favorites waiting to be earned.”