newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Blade Runner: Origins uncovers a replicant conspiracy 10 years before the original film

By Chris Arrant
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The untold story of the Blade Runners continues this August with Titan Comics' Blade Runner: Origins #5. This issue is the beginning of a new four-part arc by writers K. Perkins and Mellow Brown, with art by Fernardo Dagnino. "LAPD detective Cal Moreaux has teamed up with an escaped experimental...

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Films#Comic Book Films#Film News#Titan Comics#Lapd#Ptsd#The Tyrell Corporation#Ios#Usa Today#Publisher S Weekly#Marvel Entertainment#Tokyopop#Adhouse Books#Cbr#The Harvey Awards#Origins Volume#Conspiracy#Spider Man Classic#Comic Book News#Variant Covers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled Yet Again, For June

Marvel was originally planning to launch W.E.B. Of Spider-Man, a new Spider-Man comic based on the Avengers Campus ride at Disney World, last year. Then the pandemic closed down comic book publishers, printers, distributors – and theme parks. And the comic book by Kevin Shinick and Roberto Di Salvo was put on hold. It had then been repeatedly rescheduled for publication. Initially, that was to be for January 2021, coming off Bleeding Cool's Marvel MIA Missing In Action list. But Marvel Comics then told retailers it has been taken off the schedules. And then back on again for May. Well, it looks as if it has slipped further, now back to June, Marvel has told retailers that "Marvel Comics' previously unscheduled W.E.B. of Spider-Man has new on-sale dates, beginning with issue #1 on June 9, 2021. Issue #2 hits stores on June 23, 2021, with further issues to be announced later."
MoviesCollider

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Gets New Creepy IMAX Poster

To celebrate the release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw in IMAX theaters next week, the movie has just received a new IMAX poster. The new poster features a pair of handcuffs, where one of the restraining cuffs has transformed into a spiral-shaped saw. The design perfectly fits the new movie, making a direct reference to its title and to the Saw franchise. As for the IMAX release, the enhanced image and sound quality will surely make the grisly game of Jigsaw’s copycat even more impressive.
MoviesA.V. Club

Attack The Block's cast and creator talk carjackings, practical monster effects, and a possible sequel

Despite being made on a modest budget and starring a cast of mostly unknown young actors, Joe Cornish’s Attack The Block is one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade. Now, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary, Vice interviewed the creators and cast of the movie about the inspiration behind the premise, how the aliens were designed, and whether a sequel is in the works.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Paramount+ to Add 1,000 Movies Next Month and One Original Film Per Month Next Year

Paramount+ will add 1,000 new movies to the fledgling streaming service next month, including the Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi thriller “Infinite,” starring Mark Wahlberg, which was originally destined for theaters. Additionally, the service will get an average of one original movie per month beginning in 2022, all part of increased investments ViacomCBS is making in streaming, the company’s executives revealed during their Q1 earnings call Thursday morning.
Moviessoundtrack.net

Bumblebee - Original Score

La-La Land Records and Paramount Pictures proudly present acclaimed composer Dario Marianelli's original motion picture score to the 2018 Paramount Pictures big-screen Transformers adventure Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, and directed by Travis Knight. For this critically lauded prequel to the blockbuster Transformers film franchise, composer Marianelli fashions a beautiful orchestral score that teems with emotional wonder and drama as it explores the heartwarming friendship between a thoughtful, resourceful teenage girl and the titular Bumblebee. Produced by Marianelli and mastered by Mark Willsher, this limited edition CD release of 2000 units is the official debut of this wonderful score. The exclusive, in-depth liner notes are by writer Daniel Schweiger, featuring comments from the composer, and the charming art design is by Dan Goldwasser.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix To Release Army Of The Dead’s First 15 Minutes Online

As you may have noticed over the last three and a half years, fans of Zack Snyder’s filmography are hardly shy when it comes to using social media. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign trended on a regular basis until HBO Max finally announced the four-hour Holy Grail of Justice League, and the very same day it premiered on the streaming service #RestoreTheSnyderVerse was born.
MoviesScreendaily

Netflix orders ‘Loving Adults’ as first Danish original film

Netflix has commissioned thriller Loving Adults as its first Danish-language original film, starring Borgen’s Dar Salim and The Bridge actress Sonja Richther. The feature will be directed by Barbara Rothenborg, whose credits include drama series White Sand and recent feature Food Club, and will be released globally on Netflix in 2022.
MoviesNME

Marvel pushes ‘Blade’ reboot filming back to 2022

Marvel Studios has announced that it’s pushed back the filming of its upcoming Blade reboot to 2022. Production on the highly-anticipated film, which will see Mahershala Ali take on the titular role, was originally scheduled to begin this September but has now been pushed back to July 2022. According to...
Combat SportsCollider

First ‘Snake Eyes’ Images Feature Henry Golding Training in G.I. Joe Origin Film Story

The first images from the G.I. Joe origin film Snake Eyes have been released, which give us a first look at Henry Golding as the katana-wielding ninja soldier. Entertainment Weekly was the first to publish the images, together with a length interview with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who talks about the decision of showing the character before he put the helmet and lost the ability to speak.
MoviesRoger Ebert

The 10 Best Films for National Paranormal Day

I once asked the great British filmmaker John Boorman if he still believed that “the occult and the cinema are natural companions,” as he once told the indispensable French film critic and historian Michel Ciment. Boorman (“Deliverance,” “Exorcist II: The Heretic”) didn’t hesitate to correct himself: instead of “occult,” he should have said “magic.” “I think film is very much connected to dreams,” he added. “To dreaming, and the unconscious. That’s where its real power lies.”
Moviesepicstream.com

Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding on Unmasking the G.I. Joe Character in Origin Film

There is little doubt that fans are hyped up about Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. After all, the upcoming film will finally reveal everything we didn't know about the ninja commando-like what he looks like under the mask. Interestingly, Henry Golding points out that unmasking the hero is truly important in telling his story.
MoviesNME

Listen to Alex Lahey’s original song for Netflix film ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’

Alex Lahey has shared a new original song, ‘On My Way’, written for the Netflix animated film The Mitchells Vs The Machines. Lahey’s inclusion on the soundtrack was championed by the film’s music supervisor, Kier Lehman, who earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media) for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Enamoured by Lahey’s knack for bright, optimistic pop-rock numbers, Lehman also included her 2017 single ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’ in the film.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Aliens: Infiltrator Review: Science Horror Executed Brilliantly

“He dreams of storms and flames, the heat of a thousand suns turning everything into molten nightmare. He screams, but the roar of the superheated beast drowns out his cries. His mother, his father, everything he ever knew consumed by something so hungry it cannot be stopped. Even as far away as he is, the heat blisters his face and burns away the hairs on his head. His tears prism his vision until his small universe is a kaleidoscope of fire.” Aliens: Infiltrator isn’t another bug hunt — that’s for sure.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for comedy Untitled Horror Movie

Ahead of its release next month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for director Nick Simon’s comedy Untitled Horror Movie which follows six co-stars of a hit TV show as they unintentionally summon a malevolent spirit when they decide to make their own movie; check them out below…. With...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Chino Moya’s Dark Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama UNDERGODS

Chino Moya’s Undergods is a darkly comic dystopian drama which has a strong feeling of uneasiness running throughout. Set in an unnamed futuristic world, Moya’s film tells three stories which make The Tales Of The Unexpected seem like Looney Tunes. With nods to directors such as Terry Gilliam and Ben Wheatley, Undergods is a strong debut feature from the Spanish-born short film and music video director.