Blade Runner: Origins uncovers a replicant conspiracy 10 years before the original film

Marvel was originally planning to launch W.E.B. Of Spider-Man, a new Spider-Man comic based on the Avengers Campus ride at Disney World, last year. Then the pandemic closed down comic book publishers, printers, distributors – and theme parks. And the comic book by Kevin Shinick and Roberto Di Salvo was put on hold. It had then been repeatedly rescheduled for publication. Initially, that was to be for January 2021, coming off Bleeding Cool's Marvel MIA Missing In Action list. But Marvel Comics then told retailers it has been taken off the schedules. And then back on again for May. Well, it looks as if it has slipped further, now back to June, Marvel has told retailers that "Marvel Comics' previously unscheduled W.E.B. of Spider-Man has new on-sale dates, beginning with issue #1 on June 9, 2021. Issue #2 hits stores on June 23, 2021, with further issues to be announced later."