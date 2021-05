A significant milestone in the effort to remove barriers and vaccinate vulnerable New Yorkers. A vaccination program developed and managed by the NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) in partnership with the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), has administered more than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines to clients and staff of the two agencies, as well as those from other health and human services agencies, including the Offices for People with Developmental Disabilities, Children and Family Services, and Temporary and Disability Assistance.