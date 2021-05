Cass County residents who are homebound and therefore unable to obtain COVID-19 vaccine through their provider, a pharmacy, or other vaccine clinic are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) to inquire about access to vaccine through one of the FCPH mobile missions. Suzanne Schaefer, FCPH Director of Nursing, says, “We know there are members of our community who, for a variety of reasons, are not able to leave their home to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Our mobile vaccine mission may be a good fit for those individuals, so we’re inviting them to contact us to explore that option.”