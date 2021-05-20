Greta Thunberg Talks Science, Self-Care, and What’s Next for Her

Opinion writers examine covid, global disasters and vaccine issues. Covid-19 related deaths in India are expected to double in the coming weeks. People across socioeconomic classes are being cremated en masse in large holes in the ground. The ordeal doesn’t even end with death. Medical bills are piling up, a burden large enough to tip working-class families into multi-generational poverty. Younger adults desperate for vaccines are effectively being forced to pay for them, while those most at risk aren’t adequately insured. The state’s threadbare safety net has all but collapsed. (Anjani Trivedi and Andy Mukherjee, 5/9)