Montgomery County Environmental Services is collaborating with the City of Dayton and Eco Development to organize a regional Styrofoam recycling event. In response to the success of the collection event held in January in collaboration with City of Centerville and Centerville Washington Township Park District, Montgomery County is offering another opportunity to recycle this material. Eco Development will transport the collection to its facility in Mason, where the material will be processed and recycled into products like surfboards, picture frames and polystyrene.