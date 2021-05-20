newsbreak-logo
Clarkton, NC

Reward offered for information in Clarkton homicide investigation

Fayetteville Observer
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN — A reward is being offered for information in the shooting death of a man in Clarkton earlier this month. On May 7, Bladen County deputies responded to a call about 9 p.m of a shooting at the Oakdale Homes apartment complex off South College Street, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

