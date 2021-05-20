newsbreak-logo
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Headed to Disney+ Next Year With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHocus Pocus was a flop when it opened in theaters in 1993, but people revisiting it on home video every Halloween helped turn it into a cult hit. For years now, fans have been hoping for a sequel, and original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all expressed interest in returning. Disney finally announced a sequel was on the way in 2019, but Midler, Parker, and Najimy remained unattached. Now, that’s changed – the three actresses are all set to return, and Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ next year.

