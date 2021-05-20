FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is returning to full-time operations.

Beginning Thursday, the doors to the Gaming Floor will open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open 24 hours a day.

The restrictions on Chiefs Event Center capacities will be lifted for events scheduled after May 20.

The Painted Horse Buffet reopens on Friday at 4 p.m. for Traditional Buffet Service.

The Gaming Floor at Sage Hill Travel Center & Casino and Bannock Peak Casino will open seven days a week.

As a reminder, due to current concerns, the Casino Hotel is open with processes and protocols implemented for the health and safety of Guests, and Team Members. They are in effect until further notice. They include:

Facemasks are required, for all guests, to come on property.

No smoking will be allowed on the Gaming Floor. Smoking is allowed in designated smoking areas and outside of the physical building.

Physical distancing is strongly suggested throughout the property.

Hand Sanitizer stations are available throughout the property.

If a guest is not feeling well, they are asked to visit at another time.

Consuming food on the Gaming Floor is prohibited, until further notice.

Team Members are required to wear facemasks and where applicable, disposable gloves.

Team Members are required to maintain strict handwashing schedules.

Team Members are not allowed to be on property if they are ill.

More information regarding Safety Protocols may be found online at shobangaming.com .

The post Shoshone-Bannock Casin Hotel returns to 24 hour operation appeared first on Local News 8 .