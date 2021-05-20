newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

You can submit your own redistricting map in Michigan; here's how

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 10 hours ago
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is seeking public feedback as they plan to draw the state's congressional lines, and you have the chance to submit your own map with your own lines.

The state has partnered with Districtr to give people the option to draw Michigan's 13 congressional districts for 2022 and the next 10 years, as well as state house and senate districts.

You can draw different lines for cities, counties and more, and then submit them to the commission. You can also submit public comment.

For more information, click here , which also features how-to guides for the portal.

