Through a series of complicated political maneuvers, four companies looking to relocate to northern Beaufort County were granted tax breaks over the past four months. The companies, all manufacturing businesses which previously would have had to pay a large chunk of property taxes (10.5%), will now pay the 6% rate paid by most other South Carolina businesses. Beaufort County Council granted the tax incentives by separately approving a set of multi-county industrial park agreements, intergovernmental agreements, special source revenue credits and fees in lieu of taxes over several months.