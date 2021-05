Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Legislature has signaled to parents of schoolchildren that they have a right to know how their children are educated. That’s been the case for decades, but a new, so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” approved by both the House and Senate, has become controversial, including concerns that could put some LGBTQ students at risk. […] The post A controversial “Parents’ Bill of Rights”: What is it? And what does it mean for students and families? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.