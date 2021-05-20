newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

As more people fly, TSA is finding more prohibited items

By Alan Scaia
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Transportation Security Administration says officers working at airports are finding more prohibited items at checkpoints as people start flying again. Across the country, officers are screening about 1.5 million people daily, down from 2.5 million in the summer of 2019 but higher than last year. At Love Field in...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Williams
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Travel Agencies#Travelers#Security Agencies#Love Field Aviation#Tsa Pre Check#Airports#Security Checkpoints#Flying#Dfw Airport#Bottles#Knives#Federal Guidelines#Stun Guns#Novelty Items#Traffic#State Agencies#Masks#Replicas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
wtxl.com

TSA agents screen more than 1.7 million travelers on Friday

Friday was a new record high for Transportation Security Administration agents, who screened more than 1.7 million travelers at airports. TSA agents screened 1,703,267 passengers at checkpoints at airports nationwide on Friday. It's the first time TSA agents have screened more than 1.7 million since the pandemic began. Last week,...
LifestyleCourthouse News Service

TSA Official Raises Alarm Over Spike in Guns at Airports

WASHINGTON (CN) — The acting head of the Transportation Security Administration told Congress Wednesday that even with reduced traffic during the coronavirus pandemic, more people attempted to pass firearms through airport checkpoints in 2020 than the year before. Darby LaJoye, a senior TSA official who performs the duties of administrator,...
TravelWashington Post

TSA warns of longer airport wait times as travel ramps up

With a growing number of people returning to the skies, Transportation Security Administration officials are preparing for a busy summer, boosting efforts to hire more officers and using new technology to improve the screening process, the agency’s acting administrator told lawmakers Wednesday. “Like all of us, TSA faced tremendous challenges...
Boston, MABoston Herald

TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on bag at Boston Logan International Airport

TSA officers stopped a woman from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. A TSA officer during an afternoon screening found the loaded .380 caliber firearm, along with a magazine containing six rounds, in the woman’s carry-on...
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

More travelers flying out of Midland International Airport

MIDLAND, Texas — It was nice while it lasted. That is, arriving at Midland International under an hour before your flight departed. Now, things are changing as vaccinations continue and people are starting to travel more. This has led to increased lines and wait time at bag check and security....
LifestyleFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FAA slaps 2 more travelers with thousands in fines over flight disruptions

LOS ANGELES - Two airline passengers are facing separate fines totaling nearly $20,000 for unruly behavior after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they caused major flight disruptions. One incident involved a passenger of a JetBlue flight on Dec. 27, 2020. The passenger was leaving Ft. Lauderdale International Airport bound...
Lifestylefox4now.com

FAA says it has seen a spike in unruly behavior from airline passengers

Statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration show that reports of unruly passengers on airplanes is on the rise in 2021 as airlines attempt to police restrictions aimed at keeping people safe from COVID-19. Typically, the FAA in recent years has taken enforcement action against about 100 to 150 people each...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

I Took My First Airplane Flight In 14 Months. Here’s What I Learned

When I think back to last March, flying home New Zealand with a brief pit stop for some work in Las Vegas definitely didn’t seem normal When I was on the tarmac in Auckland waiting to take-off, the United States closed the borders to anyone arriving from Europe. That seemed pretty serious at the time. Still, I told my wife I was coming home and would probably be off the road for four or five weeks. 14 months later and fully vaccinated, I got back on the road last week with my first work trip in over a year. Sure, there were some camping trips. But, other than a quick visit to pick someone up earlier this year, I hadn’t even stepped foot in an airport. I decided to put together a quick summary of my flights this past week. As with most things I write, it didn’t end up being a quick summary. It’s a bit lengthy but should give you a good impression of what my trip was like.