As more people fly, TSA is finding more prohibited items

When I think back to last March, flying home New Zealand with a brief pit stop for some work in Las Vegas definitely didn’t seem normal When I was on the tarmac in Auckland waiting to take-off, the United States closed the borders to anyone arriving from Europe. That seemed pretty serious at the time. Still, I told my wife I was coming home and would probably be off the road for four or five weeks. 14 months later and fully vaccinated, I got back on the road last week with my first work trip in over a year. Sure, there were some camping trips. But, other than a quick visit to pick someone up earlier this year, I hadn’t even stepped foot in an airport. I decided to put together a quick summary of my flights this past week. As with most things I write, it didn’t end up being a quick summary. It’s a bit lengthy but should give you a good impression of what my trip was like.