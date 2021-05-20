newsbreak-logo
Hocus Pocus 2 Coming to Disney+ Next Year; Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy All Set to Return

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 10 hours ago
The Sanderson sisters are coming back to life: A sequel to the 1993 family favorite Hocus Pocus will premiere on Disney+ next year, with original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles. Hocus Pocus 2 will center on three young women who “accidentally bring...

