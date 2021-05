Hundreds of residents have surrounded a Border Agency van in Glasgow to try to prevent immigration officers from removing two neighbours.Crowds surrounded a Border Force van with the two Muslim men inside and one person lay underneath it, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to accuse the Home Office of creating "a dangerous and unacceptable situation".Three protesters were arrested, according to the No Evictions Network campaign group.The stand-off began early on Thursday, the Muslim holiday of Eid, when officials arrived in Kenmure Street. People living nearby surrounded the van, chanting: “Leave our neighbours, let them go”.Of the estimated 300 people, some sat...