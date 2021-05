CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women held a Zoom meeting on April 27. Carolyn Seitz introduced Matthew Hafey, newly elected sheriff of Pickaway County. He spoke about some of the changes he had made at the Sheriff's Office. he has hired six detectives, cutting down on long shifts and overtime payments. He has also started a walk-in service for CCW (Concealed Carry). Most applications are to be approved in a day or two.