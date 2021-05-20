eHome Military Named Best Online Therapy for Veterans in 2021 by OnlineTherapy.com

eHome Military is the Best Overall Online Therapy for Veterans by OnlineTherapy.com

eHome Counseling Group logo

eHome Military was ranked Best Overall among the most reliable services for military families

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, has announced eHome Military among the best online therapy platforms for veterans in 2021. The high-ranking solutions were evaluated based on core features across several categories.

eHome Military was recognized as the Best Overall among leading services. All platforms were required to offer multiple communication channels to connect with therapists, including phone calls, video calls, messaging, e-journals, and email. Research experts examined services with therapists who can treat many conditions and have a deep understanding of challenges faced by veterans, active duty military members, and their families. It was also crucial for service providers to support same-day appointments, on-demand sessions, and nationwide access.

OnlineTherapy.com reviewed numerous platforms across the globe in high demand categories. To access the complete list of best online therapy for veterans in 2021, visit: https://www.onlinetherapy.com/therapy-for-veterans/

“As a veteran, this award has special meaning for me in my desire to help other veterans,” said Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Counseling Group and eHome Military. “We are a premier, nationwide virtual counseling company with an outstanding Client Care team, best-in-class counselors, innovative technology, and unique metrics-based approach, all designed to provide the best outcomes in the shortest time. I encourage any veteran struggling with a mental health issue to reach out to us for help.”

ABOUT EHOME MILITARY

eHome Military is a subsidiary of eHome Counseling Group, a nationwide provider of virtual mental health counseling services. These services include individual counseling for all mental health conditions; specialized programs for PTSD and addiction treatment; and, marriage and family therapy. All sessions are done through face-to-face video by outstanding, licensed, Masters level counselors (many former military or with a military background) on computer, tablet or smartphone. Therapy is completely confidential and can take place at home, work, school or wherever the client feels most comfortable. eHome Military’s Client Care team personally takes care of every client and can be easily reached online, via email, or by phone.

In addition to the human touch, eHome Military uses advanced technology for online assessments to quantitatively determine mental health conditions, apps for education and 24/7 support, and text check-ins. eHome Military has proven therapy effectiveness based on external analysis and is proud to treat veterans every day in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project. eHome Military accepts major insurance and also has affordable self-pay programs. For more information, go to www.emilitarycounseling.com.

ABOUT ONLINETHERAPY.COM

OnlineTherapy.com connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.

Gina Carr

eHome Counseling Group

+1 770-241-7246

Visit us on social media: