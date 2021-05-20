newsbreak-logo
Initiative in Louisville would allow mental health, social workers to respond to some 911 calls

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville may not be the only responders to 911 calls under a new initiative by local universities and social services. In a release, Spalding University and the University of Louisville said Thursday that their researchers are creating a plan for a "community-centered alternative response model." A pilot program could launch next year that would allow mental health and social service professionals to respond to calls involving mental illness.

