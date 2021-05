Oregon is among the first states to implement automatic IRAs for private sector workers who don’t have access to a workplace retirement plan. It’s program, OregonSaves, is a Roth IRA that automatically enrolls workers, who may choose to opt out, withdraw prior contributions, or change their contribution amount at any time. As of the end of 2019, OregonSaves had been rolled out to all eligible firms in the state with five or more employees, and is expected to enroll all eligible firms by later this year.