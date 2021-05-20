newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Digital Identity Industry Veteran, Dean Mericka, Joins FaceTec

By PRWeb
Times Union
 14 hours ago

Dean brings 25 years of leadership to FaceTec as SVP of Growth & Alliances. FaceTec welcomes Dean Mericka, an industry veteran with a stellar pedigree as Senior Vice President of Growth and Alliances, as the company continues to respond to global demand. “We are so excited to have Dean joining...

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Digital Innovation#Digital Technology#Business Innovation#Technology Innovation#Global Leadership#Growth And Alliances#Au10tix#Jumio#Webcams World#Unphishable#Idv#Https Www#Ios#Facetec Founded#Canadian Parliament#Smartdubai#Nubank#Bbva#Meetgroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessprweek.com

Havas and Wellcom partner on global production network

Havas has announced a partnership with Innocean-owned creative production network Wellcom Worldwide to launch a global production business called Havas Studios. Employees from both businesses will transfer to the new company, which will have its headquarters in London and be led by Paul Ward, Havas U.K.'s COO. He takes on the new title of global chief executive of Havas Studios.
Businessaithority.com

Innovid Promotes Stephanie Geno to Chief Marketing Officer

Geno will boost innovation efforts as company’s first CMO. Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Geno to the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. With the move, Innovid elevates a key member of its management team with a robust background spanning media, creative and consulting to further boost the company’s innovation agenda.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Gunter Group named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. The Gunter Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
BusinessStamford Advocate

VirtaMove Names Dan Moshkovich as VP Marketing

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Application virtualization and modernization innovator VirtaMove Corp announced today that Dan Moshkovich, a seasoned Marketing executive, has been named Vice President of Marketing. In his role as Vice President of Marketing, Dan Moshkovich will lead the company’s Marketing strategy, brand management, and demand generation efforts...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Johnson Controls Hires Former TD Ameritrade CIO As The Company’s New CTO

Johnson Controls has appointed Vijay Sankaran as vice president and chief technology officer, a new role aimed at accelerating product software engineering development and expanding customer solutions. This will expand upon the company’s OpenBlue digital platform, which allows the company to connect all building systems and to optimize interior environments by learning from the data the systems share. Johnson Controles is a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings. Sankaran was most recently was Chief Information Officer and Head of Innovation at TD Ameritrade, with responsibility for digital strategy, customer platforms, software engineering, technology operations, cybersecurity, data management and analytics, and enterprise innovation.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Businesstippnews.com

Loren Data expands UK Partnership with First B2B

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, today announced the expansion of its partnership with First B2B Limited, a UK based EDI solutions provider, is expanding its long relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network. “The...
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Industry Veteran Bill Keogh Joins The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative

MALVERN, PA — The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™, the risk management and insurance industry’s largest blockchain consortium, announced that Bill Keogh will join as Non-Executive Chair. Christopher McDaniel, RiskStream’s former President, has transitioned to assist The Institutes in setting the foundation for a separate initiative on natural catastrophe resilience, called Helix™.
Businesstechwire.net

Tech Veteran Parkinson Joins iboss as SLED/West Client Director

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology veteran Lee Parkinson has been named client director for state, local and education/West by iboss. Parkinson, based in the Vacaville area, has been...
SoftwareZDNet

Brazilian software industry sees improvement as digitization accelerates

Software vendors saw an improvement in business in 2020 as local organizations accelerate digital strategies to meet the demands posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research. According to numbers from analyst form IDC, software providers had a revenue increase of 30% last year, the equivalent to $8.15 billion...
Technologythedeal.com

Digital Infrastructure Driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution

While coal and oil fuelled the last industrial revolution, data is driving the fourth. At the core of every industrial revolution is infrastructure, whether physical or digital. Building infrastructure is dependent on capital. Providing a meeting point for capital and connectivity providers is paramount to progress digital infrastructure. On 22...
Los Angeles, CAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Veteran healthcare sales executive James Walker joins Olea Kiosks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the growth of its sales team by adding veteran healthcare sales executive James Walker. James joins Olea following ten years of self-service kiosk experience in the healthcare check-in...
Businessmartechseries.com

Immuta Recognized as a Best Workplace in 2021 by Inc. Magazine

Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture — whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Businessbizjournals

Former WeWork leader joins Colliers International as SVP of client experience

Colliers International, a Toronto-based commercial real estate firm, has hired a client experience leader at its Chicago office. The company named Beth Moore its senior vice president and head of client experience in the firm’s Americas Occupier Services division. She will be based in the Windy City and be responsible for leading a team that focuses on advising clients on how to create offices that accommodate flexible and remote workplaces, a sector of the CRE market that is becoming increasingly important as employers begin to bring workers back to offices and downtown vacancy rates continue to rise.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OPSWAT Appoints Distinguished Critical Infrastructure Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and trusted by more than 1,000 global organizations for providing comprehensive and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect against malware and zero-day attacks, today announced the appointment of five critical infrastructure experts to the newly established Board of Directors.
Food & Drinksmartechseries.com

BentoBox Bolsters its Executive Team to Lead the Digital Transformation of the Restaurant Industry

BentoBox, a website, e-commerce, and marketing platform for over 7,000 restaurants, today announced the addition of three key members to its executive leadership team. On the heels of an unprecedented year for the restaurant industry, BentoBox will welcome its first ever Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer, along with a new Chief Operating Officer to further its mission of empowering restaurants by building their digital presence. These foundational members of the c-suite will report directly to the CEO and round out an executive team that is 50% women.
NFLFortune

4 tips for every CFO in the post-pandemic world, from industry veterans

For many companies during the pandemic, it no doubt seemed at times a near-impossible task to forecast or understand how the crisis would actually impact the business—making the job of a CFO, or chief financial officer, no simple task in 2020. But coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, that role...
Businesswhattheythink.com

CCL Industries Invests in 100th HP Indigo Press to Accelerate Digital Growth

Adds HP Indigo 35K Digital Press with expansion in folding carton market. Palo Alto, Calif. – HP Inc. and CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL”), a world leader in label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses, and consumers, today announced the milestone installation of CCL’s 100th HP Indigo digital press. CCL’s global fleet of HP Indigo digital label presses is running at more than 60 sites worldwide across its CCL Label, CCL Design, Avery, and Checkpoint operations.