Digital Identity Industry Veteran, Dean Mericka, Joins FaceTec

BentoBox, a website, e-commerce, and marketing platform for over 7,000 restaurants, today announced the addition of three key members to its executive leadership team. On the heels of an unprecedented year for the restaurant industry, BentoBox will welcome its first ever Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer, along with a new Chief Operating Officer to further its mission of empowering restaurants by building their digital presence. These foundational members of the c-suite will report directly to the CEO and round out an executive team that is 50% women.